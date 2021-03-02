Genuine Parts (GPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.82 on April 1st

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.815 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

Genuine Parts has increased its dividend payment by 17.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 59 years. Genuine Parts has a dividend payout ratio of 56.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Genuine Parts to earn $5.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.4%.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $108.31 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $109.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.83 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.50 and its 200 day moving average is $98.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.43.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

