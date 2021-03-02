Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ACER opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.69. Acer Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms.

