Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

CVET opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.39. Covetrus has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -60.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other news, insider Dustin Finer sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $195,198.60. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $77,756.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,556 shares of company stock worth $1,311,404 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

