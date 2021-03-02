Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

VTR stock opened at $52.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Ventas news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $199,948.00. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,976 shares of company stock worth $1,331,224. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ventas from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.11.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

