Fiera Capital Corp Sells 132 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,476 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $681,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total transaction of $50,007,034.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $1,542,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,592 shares of company stock valued at $74,186,321. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WDAY stock opened at $252.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.53. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $282.77. The stock has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.36.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

