Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) to announce $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Diodes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.78. Diodes reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Diodes will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Diodes.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DIOD shares. Cowen upped their price target on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $81.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.94. Diodes has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $84.76. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In related news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,830.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $3,545,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,692,414.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 186,744 shares of company stock valued at $13,908,688. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 38,055 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Diodes by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Diodes by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Diodes by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

