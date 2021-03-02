Fiera Capital Corp Sells 30,312 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,312 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Bank of America by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,608,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in Bank of America by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.23.

BAC stock opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $37.03.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

