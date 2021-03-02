Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,737,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451,244 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $192,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 241.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $76,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.52 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $112.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.58.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

