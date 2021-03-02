Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 597 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $80.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.43 and its 200 day moving average is $58.43. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $84.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CROX shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.70.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $357,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,591,341.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,087,902. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

