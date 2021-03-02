SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Short Interest Update

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 77.0% from the January 28th total of 43,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPAR Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 76,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.36% of SPAR Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SGRP stock opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 million, a PE ratio of 61.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. SPAR Group has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.10.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SPAR Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; authorized for distribution are in stock and on the shelf or sales floor; adding new products that are approved for distribution; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

