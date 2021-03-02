SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Short Interest Update

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 77.0% from the January 28th total of 43,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPAR Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 76,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.36% of SPAR Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SGRP stock opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 million, a PE ratio of 61.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. SPAR Group has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.10.
About SPAR Group
SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; authorized for distribution are in stock and on the shelf or sales floor; adding new products that are approved for distribution; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.
