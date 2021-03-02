Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 301,500 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the January 28th total of 793,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 420,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.41.

Shares of RTLR stock opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 8.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,702,000 after purchasing an additional 642,597 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,297,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after purchasing an additional 246,517 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 16,145 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

