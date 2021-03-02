Short Interest in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Rises By 172.4%

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, an increase of 172.4% from the January 28th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on RF Industries from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 51,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 24,187 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in RF Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.95. The company has a market cap of $58.20 million, a PE ratio of -591.00 and a beta of 1.02.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. RF Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 million. Equities research analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

