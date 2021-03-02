Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $182.90 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,537,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,804 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $182,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $79,854,000. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,994,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,811,000 after purchasing an additional 254,647 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 576,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,524,000 after purchasing an additional 232,812 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $12,722,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $13,229,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $130.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.92 and its 200-day moving average is $113.41. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $132.49.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

