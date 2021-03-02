Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $182.90 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,537,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,804 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $182,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

VOE stock opened at $130.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.41. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $132.49.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

