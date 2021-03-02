Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,644,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,264 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $145,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $54.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.76.

