Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $176.67 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,005,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,339 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $176,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VV. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 136.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $183.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.62 and its 200-day moving average is $168.25. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $100.90 and a 52-week high of $186.05.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

