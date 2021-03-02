Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 238,606 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 602,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 238,606 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.52% of Rockwell Automation worth $151,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.1% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.81.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,635,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,455 shares of company stock worth $7,436,012 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK opened at $251.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.34 and a 200 day moving average of $242.26. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $268.91. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

