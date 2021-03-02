Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $147.80 Million Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,480,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,156 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $147,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Entergy by 5,432.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,180 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,863,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,931,000 after purchasing an additional 331,712 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,606,000 after purchasing an additional 325,941 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1,223.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 296,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,636,000 after purchasing an additional 274,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 561.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 233,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,033,000 after purchasing an additional 198,433 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.31.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Entergy stock opened at $87.76 on Tuesday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $128.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.83 and its 200-day moving average is $100.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

