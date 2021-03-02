Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $49.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.12. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.