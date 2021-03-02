AlphaValue Upgrades Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) to Sell

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was upgraded by AlphaValue to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VWAGY. BNP Paribas downgraded Volkswagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America downgraded Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Volkswagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.24. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $23.84. The company has a market cap of $117.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.52.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

