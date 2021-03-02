Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 217 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 472.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 28,138 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Woodward in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Woodward in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its stake in Woodward by 4.6% in the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 867,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,541,000 after purchasing an additional 38,459 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $256,887.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,287.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $163,696.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,876 shares of company stock valued at $22,686,246 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WWD shares. TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays cut shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Woodward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.63.

Woodward stock opened at $119.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.12 and a 200-day moving average of $102.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $127.91.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $537.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. Research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.32%.

Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

