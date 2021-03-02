Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 69.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,073.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,029,000 after buying an additional 1,807,398 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 292.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,187,000 after acquiring an additional 921,861 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Northern Trust by 590.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 638,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,771,000 after acquiring an additional 545,917 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Northern Trust by 9.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,138,000 after acquiring an additional 203,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in Northern Trust by 247.8% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 267,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after acquiring an additional 190,810 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.65.

NTRS stock opened at $98.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $101.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total value of $942,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

