Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 133.47 and a beta of 1.45. Verra Mobility has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

In related news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $132,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $570,075. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on VRRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

