Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $144,000 Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.72.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPC. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

