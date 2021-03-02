Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Shares in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000.

In other CareDx news, insider Sasha King sold 9,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $864,556.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $663,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 431,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,670,114.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,942 shares of company stock worth $7,801,341 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CDNA shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $87.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -189.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.83 and its 200 day moving average is $59.74. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

