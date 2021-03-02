Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Position Lowered by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP lessened its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 88.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,900 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.41.

TCOM opened at $39.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.63 and a beta of 1.33. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.53.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.12 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

