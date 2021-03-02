Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 10,546 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 440.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,941 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,379,154 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $302,365,000 after buying an additional 140,666 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,210,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $68,034,000 after purchasing an additional 862,804 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,909 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $61,232,000 after purchasing an additional 418,568 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 988,443 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $55,560,000 after purchasing an additional 601,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

In related news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $2,082,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 37,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $2,410,934.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,697 shares in the company, valued at $12,639,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,019 shares of company stock worth $7,387,589. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $74.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $80.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.02 and a 200-day moving average of $59.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on DKS. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.