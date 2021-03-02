Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by JNB Advisors LLC

JNB Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,992 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.3% of JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $6,319,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $3,152,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $1,203,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 114,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,471,000 after purchasing an additional 46,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 96,176 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,391,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $236.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.12.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

