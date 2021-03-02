Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.15). Chatham Lodging Trust posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 184.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.38. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 149.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLDT opened at $13.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $647.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.05. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $14.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

