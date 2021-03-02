Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 35,975 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,126,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,540,000 after buying an additional 1,308,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 20.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,929,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,969 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,410,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,629,000 after purchasing an additional 557,968 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,903,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,695,000 after purchasing an additional 437,860 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,656,000 after purchasing an additional 416,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

MMP opened at $42.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $58.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.46.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 86.34%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.