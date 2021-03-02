Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 3,530 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 11,633.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,278 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,434 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,917,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,795 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 29.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $574,933,000 after purchasing an additional 611,278 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Danaher by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,959,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,323,882,000 after purchasing an additional 412,094 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.00.

Shares of DHR opened at $225.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $248.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

