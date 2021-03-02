iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 25,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $993,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 374.5% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 129,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2,722.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,083,000 after buying an additional 219,717 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWX opened at $55.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.98. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $57.26.

