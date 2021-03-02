Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 5,428 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 5,025.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MDB opened at $395.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $388.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.27. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.81 and a twelve month high of $428.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.61 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The business had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

MDB has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.43.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.27, for a total transaction of $9,634,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,076,090.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.05, for a total transaction of $77,361.05. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,407,707.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,674 shares of company stock valued at $53,767,913. 16.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.