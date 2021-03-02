Bessemer Group Inc. Has $972,000 Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 95.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $311.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $315.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.57. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $195.22 and a one year high of $363.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total value of $258,953.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total value of $763,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,899.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,966 shares of company stock worth $1,886,432. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.20.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

