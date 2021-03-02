Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 74.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 31,296 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $464,648.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,553,370.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $269,362.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,433.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,112. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $104.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.20. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $110.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.