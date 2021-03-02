Analysts Set TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) PT at $19.00

Shares of TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRSSF shares. Beacon Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TerrAscend to $13.50 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Clarus Securities lifted their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $18.75 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $11.75 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $10.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

OTCMKTS TRSSF opened at $13.41 on Friday. TerrAscend has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company provides physician consultations, patient education, and support programs. It also produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles, as well as operates retail dispensaries in California and Pennsylvania.

