Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives $27.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other Prothena news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $192,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $934,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the third quarter worth $119,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 79.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 23.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09. The company has a market capitalization of $857.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.71. Prothena has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $27.20.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77). Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,615.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. Research analysts forecast that Prothena will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

