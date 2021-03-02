Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Essent Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,553,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,684 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the third quarter worth about $17,314,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the third quarter worth about $16,543,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,174,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Essent Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,662,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,203,000 after buying an additional 369,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

NYSE ESNT opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.04. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $49.53.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $656,003.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,664,400.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $185,146.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,166,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,820 shares of company stock worth $1,309,743 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

