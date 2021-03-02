VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,886 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in VICI Properties by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 275,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,898,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,904,000 after purchasing an additional 48,442 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in VICI Properties by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 220,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 18,691 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in VICI Properties by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 277,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 159,188 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

NYSE VICI opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $29.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.96.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

