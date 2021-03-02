Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 59.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 307,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after buying an additional 114,395 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 83.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 318,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after buying an additional 144,326 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after buying an additional 33,680 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $41.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.43 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 7.24. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $42.52.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HGV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.