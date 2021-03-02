Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 13,106 Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,106 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.45% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,362,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,752,000 after purchasing an additional 154,065 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 36,795 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $548,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,494 shares during the last quarter.

IIM opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $16.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

