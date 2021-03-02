Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $347,000 in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 2,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 262,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,712,000 after purchasing an additional 21,122 shares during the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $230.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.64. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.59 and a 12 month high of $255.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 20,525 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $4,131,887.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,418,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,195,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bevin Desmond sold 3,000 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.48, for a total transaction of $685,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,386 shares of company stock worth $32,938,716 over the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

