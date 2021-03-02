-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.01. HealthStream reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $61.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.08 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $23.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $735.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63.

In other HealthStream news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $94,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at $302,247. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 10.7% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

