Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $283,000 in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,914 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB opened at $82.14 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $84.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.20. The firm has a market cap of $150.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

