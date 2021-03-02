FS Development (NASDAQ:GMTX) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FS Development (NASDAQ:GMTX) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of FS Development in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GMTX opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. FS Development has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $15.70.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a precision medicine company, focuses on the development of new therapies for patients suffering from dry AMD and linked diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

