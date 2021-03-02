Duality Advisers LP Boosts Stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.05% of Plexus worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Plexus by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Plexus news, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 113,113 shares in the company, valued at $9,671,161.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $291,796.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,592.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,303 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,224 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Plexus stock opened at $87.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.64. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $830.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.12 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

