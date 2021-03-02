Duality Advisers LP Grows Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PBH shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $45.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

