Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 727 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in IQVIA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 140,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in IQVIA by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in IQVIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,440,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQV stock opened at $194.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $199.99. The stock has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IQV. Mizuho boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their target price on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.67.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

