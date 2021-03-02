Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 32.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 58,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 14,271 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 498,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,538,000 after purchasing an additional 49,312 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 26.6% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.0% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $59.44 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $60.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.88 and its 200-day moving average is $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

