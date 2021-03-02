Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,427 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,896. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.96.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $123.57 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $135.54. The stock has a market cap of $153.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.73 and a 200-day moving average of $122.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

